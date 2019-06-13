ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu passes bill lowering alcohol excise duty rate by 25 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The alcohol excise duty rate will be reduced by 25 percent beginning July 1.
The alcohol excise duty rate will be reduced by 25 percent beginning July 1. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

At its third and final reading on Thursday, the Riigikogu voted 70-9 in favor of a bill that will lower the alcohol excise duty rates for beer, cider and hard liquor by 25 percent beginning July 1.

The bill amending the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act, which was introduced by the parliamentary groups of Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Centre Party, will lower the alcohol excise duty rates for beer, cider and strong liquor in an effort to curb cross-border trade.

The letter of explanation accompanying the bill noted that with the lowering of alcohol excise duty rates, businesses will be given the opportunity to reduce alcohol prices in order to bring cross-border trade with Latvia under control.

According to the letter of explanation, reduced alcohol prices in Estonia may lead to a reduction in the amount of alcohol purchased in Latvia and an increase in the amount of alcohol purchased in Estonia.

In the course of the second reading, the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu made an addition to the bill aimed at preventing excise goods on which duties have already been paid in Estonia from being transported to another member state and then returned to Estonia in order to apply the new, lower excise duty rate. Thus, goods which have already been released for consumption in Estonia will be subject to the excise duty rate in force upon their initial release.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cross-border tradealcoholalcohol excise duty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12.06

Russia wants nearly three quarters of a million euros to free Estonian ship

12.06

Ratas: Kuusik has no right to compensation

12.06

€66 million still to be found for Tallinn-Tartu highway widening

12.06

Daily: Helme against Perling reappointment as prosecutor general

12.06

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

12.06

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

12.06

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

11.06

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

Opinion
13:14

Allfilm: Nolan, Tallinn reach deal on Laagna Road use

12:29

Riigikogu hears report by European Commissioner candidate Kadri Simson

11:52

Riigikogu passes bill lowering alcohol excise duty rate by 25 percent

11:17

Additional ferry, chartered flights to Saaremaa announced for summer

11:01

Gallery: Singer Ivo Linna celebrates 70th birthday

Business
11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Bolt relaunches in London

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

10.06

Kingo: IT sector labor shortage can be solved with remote work from abroad

10.06

Baltic ministry officials discuss anti-money laundering efforts

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:50

Ratas supports Perling continuing as prosecutor general

14:18

Government approves use of biomass in Narva power plants within year

13:14

Allfilm: Nolan, Tallinn reach deal on Laagna Road use

12:29

Riigikogu hears report by European Commissioner candidate Kadri Simson

11:52

Riigikogu passes bill lowering alcohol excise duty rate by 25 percent

11:17

Additional ferry, chartered flights to Saaremaa announced for summer

11:01

Gallery: Singer Ivo Linna celebrates 70th birthday

10:39

Reinsalu: Nothing wrong with Estonia's reputation

10:12

Gallery: Sting plays Tallinn Saku Suurhall

09:47

June party ratings: Support for Centre, EKRE now equal Updated

12.06

Riigikogu opts to keep EU flag out of Toompea White Hall by one vote

12.06

Tax Board: Estonia suffered €86 million loss in 2018 due to cash wages

12.06

Russia wants nearly three quarters of a million euros to free Estonian ship

12.06

Ratas: Kuusik has no right to compensation

12.06

€66 million still to be found for Tallinn-Tartu highway widening

12.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

12.06

Opinion: Kremlin friends an isolated group at European Parliament

12.06

Daily: Helme against Perling reappointment as prosecutor general

12.06

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12.06

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: