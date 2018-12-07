news

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

ERR News
Job vacancies, with 2018 vacancies in dark blue and 2017 vacancies in green.
Job vacancies, with 2018 vacancies in dark blue and 2017 vacancies in green. Source: Statistics Estonia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, there were approximately 11,400 job vacancies at Estonian enterprises, institutions and organisations, remaining steady in number compared to the previous quarter but decreasing by 10% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

The number of job vacancies has exceeded 10,000 since the first quarter of 2017.

There were a total of 601,300 posts, vacant and occupied, in the third quarter of 2018, remaining steady compared to the previous quarter. The economic activities of manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and education continued to account for the largest shares in the total number of posts at 18%, 15% and 10%, respectively.

Manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade are the biggest employers in Estonia — in the third quarter of 2018, the number of job vacancies was highest in these activities at 1,790 and 1,840 vacancies, respectively. Manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade were followed by education with 1,350 vacant posts.

The rate of job vacancies, ie the share of job vacancies in the total number of posts, was 1.9% in the third quarter of 2018, remaining steady on quarter but falling 0.4% on year.

In the third quarter of 2018, the rate of job vacancies was highest in administrative and support service activities (3.4%) and financial and insurance activities (2.7%), and lowest in real estate activities (0.3%) and in mining and quarrying (0.1%).

Most of the vacant posts were available in Harju County (72%), including Tallinn (60%), followed by Tartu County (9%), Ida-Viru County (5%), and Pärnu County (4%). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju County (2.3%) and lowest in Hiiu County (0.3%).

In the third quarter of 2018, 30% of vacant posts were in the public sector. The rate of job vacancies was highest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (2.5%) and in municipal institutions and enterprises (2.5%). The rate of job vacancies was 2.1% in state institutions and enterprises and 1.5% in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities.

The movement of labour is characterised by labour turnover, which amounted to nearly 100,200 in the third quarter of 2018, marking a 12% decrease compared to the previous quarter and 5% decrease on year. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, labour turnover increased in real estate activities and professional, scientific and technical activities, and decreased the most in public administration and defence. In the third quarter of 2018, both the number of employees hired and the number of employees who left their job were highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

