news

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
E-commerce is on the rise everywhere, but has recently grown some 15% faster in Estonia than globally.
E-commerce is on the rise everywhere, but has recently grown some 15% faster in Estonia than globally. Source: eBay/ERR
Business

According to a press release by SEB, purchases made on the websites of Estonian online retailers have increased by almost 70% in volume over the first three quarters of 2018.

Thrown in together, purchases made using cards as well as online increased in volume by some 30% this year as well.

The trend is in line with developments elsewhere in the world, the bank said, though the increase this year has happened faster and to the tune of some 15% above the global average. This has also led to an increase in Estonian online retailers' visibility, according to SEB.

The average transaction size remained roughly the same, which means that the increase has been mainly in transaction volume and not in people's spending per single transaction. In fact, there was even a slight decline reported: while the average spend on a single transaction in the first three quarters of 2017 was €43.50, in the same period of 2018 it was at €39.70.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sebe-commerceonline retail market


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
19.12

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

19.12

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

19.12

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

19.12

Ossinovski expects poverty significantly decreased in 2018

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

19.12

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

19.12

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:44

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

13:41

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps

12:36

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

12:10

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

11:44

Activities related to terrorism now added to list of crimes in Estonia

11:18

Research agreement signed pegging R&D spending to gross domestic product

10:20

New ID card issue: Codes can be read using torch, without opening envelope

09:36

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

08:49

Prosecutor publishes names of suspects in Danske money laundering case

19.12

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

19.12

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering Updated

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

19.12

'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

19.12

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

19.12

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

19.12

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

19.12

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

19.12

Ossinovski expects poverty significantly decreased in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: