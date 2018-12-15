Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

The utilisation of natural resurces increased in Estonia in 2017, when altogether 15.6 million tonnes of oil shale was mined, 23.2% more than during the year before.

Altogether 4.8 million cubic metres of sand was mined, 16.3% more than in 2016.

The mining of limestone rose 18.4% on year to 2.4 million cubic metres, while the mining of gravel increased 12.1% to 1.6 million cubic metres.

Altogether 885,400 cubic metres of dolomite was mined, 40.1% more than in 2016, while the mining of peat increased 28.5% to 664,900 tonnes.

Freshwater per person increased 1.8% to 1,355 cubic metres, while energy consumption rose 11% to 7.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

