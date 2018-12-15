news

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

Oil shale at a factory in Kiviõli.
Oil shale at a factory in Kiviõli. Source: Eero Vabamägi/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
The utilisation of natural resurces increased in Estonia in 2017, when altogether 15.6 million tonnes of oil shale was mined, 23.2% more than during the year before.

Altogether 4.8 million cubic metres of sand was mined, 16.3% more than in 2016.

The mining of limestone rose 18.4% on year to 2.4 million cubic metres, while the mining of gravel increased 12.1% to 1.6 million cubic metres.

Altogether 885,400 cubic metres of dolomite was mined, 40.1% more than in 2016, while the mining of peat increased 28.5% to 664,900 tonnes.

Freshwater per person increased 1.8% to 1,355 cubic metres, while energy consumption rose 11% to 7.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

E-voting in Estonia.

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

The State Electoral Committee will begin public testing of its online voting environment on Monday by allowing citizens to submit season's greetings and pick a gift using Estonia's e-voting platform. The campaign has become a tradition and typically precedes a general election by a few months.

