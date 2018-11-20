October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday morning, last month, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased by 0.3% compared to September 2018 and 2.8% compared to October 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the PPI in October was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment and in mining and quarrying, but also by a price decrease in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Compared to October 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices as well as in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Last month, the export price index increased by 0.8% compared to September 2018 and 2.9% on year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electronic equipment and peat products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity and parts and accessories for motor vehicles decreased.

In October 2018, the import price index also increased by 0.2% on month and 4.3% on year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of forest products, petroleum products and footwear increased more than average, while the prices of electricity as well as rubber and plastic products decreased.

