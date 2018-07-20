news

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

Business
Plywood production in Estonia
Plywood production in Estonia Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output in June increased by 0.7% compared to May and by 2.9% on year.

In June, compared to the previous month, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and the manufacture of fuel oils and textiles, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and beverages.

Compared to June 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and in the manufacture of fuel oils and wood products, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Last month, the export price index remained unchanged compared to May and increased 2.5% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, textile and wood products increased more than average, while the prices of peat products, electronic equipment and rubber and plastic products decreased.

In June 2018, the import price index increased by 1% compared to the previous month and 4.3% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, chemical and wood products increased more than average, while the prices of fish products and footwear decreased.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia industrial producer price index


