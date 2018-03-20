February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

The producer price index of Estonia's industrial output in February was down 0.8 percent on month but up 2.7 percent on year, Statistics Estonia reported on Tuesday.

On month, the producer price index was influenced more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and chemicals, but also by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of beverages.

The change in the index compared to February 2017 was largely attributable to increases in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood products and beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

The export price index, meanwhile, declined two percent compared to January but increased 0.9 percent compared to February 2017.

On month, the prices of electronic equipment, oil products and wearing apparel decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forestry products, and paper and paper products increased.

The import price index increased 0.1 percent compared to January and one percent compared to last February.

In a month-to-month comparison, the prices of electricity, building materials and metal products increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products and oil products declined.