news

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Welding helmet.
Welding helmet. Source: ERR
Business

The producer price index of Estonia's industrial output in February was down 0.8 percent on month but up 2.7 percent on year, Statistics Estonia reported on Tuesday.

On month, the producer price index was influenced more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and chemicals, but also by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of beverages.

The change in the index compared to February 2017 was largely attributable to increases in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood products and beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

The export price index, meanwhile, declined two percent compared to January but increased 0.9 percent compared to February 2017.

On month, the prices of electronic equipment, oil products and wearing apparel decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forestry products, and paper and paper products increased.

The import price index increased 0.1 percent compared to January and one percent compared to last February.

In a month-to-month comparison, the prices of electricity, building materials and metal products increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products and oil products declined.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

statistics estoniaindustrial producer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
14:17

Estonian troops to deploy to Afghanistan this May

11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

09:44

Ivo Posti named director of Narva Museum for next two years

09:27

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Syrian man who set wife on fire

08:53

Wolves snag dog from farm, attack another

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

BUSINESS
11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

19.03

Novalpina subsidiary to buy Olympic Entertainment for €288.4 million

18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

Opinion
19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:44

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

17:19

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

17:10

Estonian circuit court acquits PERH ex-CEO Tõnis Allik

16:30

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

16:08

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

15:35

Estonia offering 100,000 residents free genetic testing

15:04

Kaljulaid congratulates Putin on re-election

14:46

General: More funding needed against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns

14:17

Estonian troops to deploy to Afghanistan this May

13:02

Luminor sets Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent

12:29

New national brand's results still far behind popular EST-concept

11:23

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

10:07

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

09:44

Ivo Posti named director of Narva Museum for next two years

09:27

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Syrian man who set wife on fire

08:53

Wolves snag dog from farm, attack another

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

19.03

Putin garners 94 percent of votes cast at polling stations in Estonia

19.03

Reform's MPs vote to replace Hanno Pevkur with Kalle Laanet

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: