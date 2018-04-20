March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the producer price index of industrial output in March increased by 0.2 percent compared to February and by 2.9 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the March producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as in the manufacture of fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of beverages and metal products.

Compared to March 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and chemicals, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.