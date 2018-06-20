May industrial producer price index up 1.9% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month and 1.9% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the PPI in May was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, wood products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of chemicals.

Compared to May 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Last month, the export price index increased by 1% compared to April and by 2.3% on year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, electricity, chemical and wood products increased more than average, while the prices of electrical equipment and textiles decreased.

The import price index, meanwhile, increased by 0.7% compared to April and 3.3% compared to May 2017. Compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, oil products and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural, forestry products and leather products and footwear decreased.