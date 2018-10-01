news

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August ({{commentsTotal}})

Industrial production increased further in August. Image is illustrative
Industrial production increased further in August. Image is illustrative Source: Combiwood
According to Statistics Estonia, in August 2018 the production of industrial enterprises increased by 6% compared to August 2017. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.

In August the total production in manufacturing was 5% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. Over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year.

The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacturing of computers and electronic products, food products, and refined petroleum and oil shale products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacturing of building materials and electrical equipment.

In August 65% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales to the domestic market increased by 17% compared to August 2017 while sales of manufacturing production for exports remained at the same level.

In August 2018 compared to July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased in total by 1%. The production of manufacturing increased by 2% compared to the previous month.

Compared to August 2017, the production of electricity increased by 9%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

statistics estoniaindustrial production


