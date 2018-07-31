June industrial production up 3% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, in June 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased 3% on year, with production increasing in manufacturing, energy as well as mining.

Last month, the total production in manufacturing was up 2% on year, with over half of industry branches exceeding June 2017 volumes.

The growth in production was due primarily to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, fabricated metal products and chemical products. There was also a slight increase in the manufacture of food products. Among branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and furniture.

In June, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 6% and sales to the domestic market by 3% compared to June 2017.

In June 2018, compared to May, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1% in total. Production of manufacturing fell by 2% compared to the previous month.

Compared to June 2017, the production of electricity decreased by 21%.