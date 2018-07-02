May industrial production increases year on year

According to Statistics Estonia, in May 2018 the output of industrial enterprises increased by 3% compared to May 2017. Production increased in manufacturing and in mining, but decreased substantially in the energy sector.

In May the total output of manufacturing was 5% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. Over half of the different branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year.

Production growth was mainly driven by an increase in the manufacturing of food and wood products as well as of electronic equipment. Production increased considerably also in the manufacturing of chemical products and refined petroleum products. Among the larger branches of industry, production fell in the manufacturing of metal products and furniture.

In May 68% of total manufacturing production was exported. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 5%, and sales to the domestic market by 2% compared to May 2017.

In May 2018 compared to April, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 0.4%. The production of manufacturing increased by 1%.

Compared to May 2017, the production of electricity decreased by 30%, while the production of heat energy increased by 50%.