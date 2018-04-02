February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased 2 percent compared to February 2017. Production increased in mining and in energy. Production in manufacturing stayed at previous year’s level.

In February, the total production in manufacturing was 0.3 percent higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In February, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, electronic equipment and food products. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of metal products, machinery and equipment, and motor vehicles. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electrical equipment and furniture.

In February, 68 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 4 percent and sales to the domestic market increased by 11 percent compared to February 2017.

In February 2018, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 3 percent and the production of manufacturing decreased 6 percent compared to the previous month.

Compared to February 2017, the production of electricity decreased by 5 percent and the production of heat increased by 38 percent.