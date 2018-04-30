March industrial production greater than a year ago

According to Statistics Estonia, in March 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased 8 percent compared to March 2017. Production increased in manufacturing as well in mining and in energy.

In March, the total production in manufacturing was 5 percent higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In March, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, electronic equipment and fabricated metal products. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and refined petroleum products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of food products and furniture.

In March, 68 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports remained on the same level compared to the corresponding month of 2017, while sales to the domestic market increased 7 percent compared to March 2017.

In March 2018, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased 4 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2 percent compared to the previous month.

Compared to March 2017, the production of electricity increased 9 percent and the production of heat by 51 percent.