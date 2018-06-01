April sees increase in industrial production year on year

Year-on-year (y-o-y) industrial production in Estonia increased by 2% in April, according to government agency Statistics Estonia. Of the three categories which Statistics Estonia divide industrial production into, manufacturing and energy saw a rise in production, and mining which saw a fall over the same period.

The rise in manufacturing output stood at 1% y-o-y and was accompanied by increases across about half of the various sectors, particularly electronic equipment (which saw a 27.9% increase unadjusted and a 21.3% adjusted to working-day rise) and also food products (4.4% adjusted) and machinery and equipment (23.2% adjusted).

Chemical products and refined petroleum products manufacture also performed well during this period seeing a rise, whereas production fell in the manufacture of building materials, textiles and furniture, which all saw a fall in production of between six and 10% (adjusted).

Energy production experienced a 17.4% y-o-y rise in April and as stated mining saw a fall, of -6%, adjusted y-o-y.

Of manufacturing output in April, 69% was exported. Manufacturing export sales rose by 11% y-o-y in April and domestic market sales by 10% over the same period.

There were only small changes in April 2018 when compared with the previous month, with a 1% fall in overall industrial production and no change at all in manufacturing.

Statistics Estonia compiles its findings based on questionnaires, submitted in mid-April. Statistics Estonia is organized under the purview of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.