news

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Construction workers.
Construction workers. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.6% on year in the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Estonian GDP was €5.7 billion at current prices.

Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP did not change (decline of 0.1%), however, compared to the first quarter of 2017, the seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP grew by 3.8%.

For the fifth quarter in row, one of the main contributors to economic growth was construction. This was followed by transportation and storage, which had its largest contribution in six years. Significant contributions to the growth came also from manufacturing and information and communication activities. The only economic activity that had a notable negative impact on growth was agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Domestic demand grew by 4.4% in the first quarter. The slowing down in the growth of investments that began in the second half of 2017 became a decline in the first quarter — gross fixed capital formation declined by 8%. The primary factor behind the drop was the decline of investments into transportation equipment and machinery and equipment by non-financial enterprises. Final household consumption grew by 2.8%, meanwhile, which is similar to the growth seen in the second half of last year.

The exports of goods and services grew significantly slower in the first quarter than previously; compared to the same period of the previous year, the growth was only 0.9%. The primary factor behind this slowdown was the decline in the exports of goods. The main contributor was the export of fuels and chemicals. The imports of goods and services maintained their growth rate — 5.4%. The main contributor to growth was the imports of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers and miscellaneous machinery and equipment. The share of net exports in the GDP was 0.8% in the first quarter of 2018.

While the number of persons employed grew, the number of hours worked declined slightly in the first quarter. As a result, the growth of productivity per hour worked significantly outpaced GDP growth — by 6.2%. On the other hand, the productivity per person employed grew by 2.8%. The growth of unit labour cost was 5.5% in the first quarter.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

economic growthgdpstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

BUSINESS
30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

30.05

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:03

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

16:07

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University

15:24

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement

14:57

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

14:31

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

13:23

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

12:37

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

11:35

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

08:51

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

30.05

Former Põlva council leader Igor Taro to take Eesti 200 to the provinces

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: