IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

Inernational Monetary Fund (IMF).
Inernational Monetary Fund (IMF). Source: Reuters/Scanpix
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) finds that the outlook for the Estonian economy is positive and growth will continue at close to 3.5 percent in the medium term, but noted that the biggest threat to this outlook is wage pressure not accompanied by growth in productivity.

According to the IMF, external risks for Estonia are balanced in the near term, and current growth rates may prove longer lasting than expected as consumer confidence and business confidence remain high in the euro area.

Downsides include tensions in trade relations as well as the U.S. adopting a protectionist posture. Domestic risks, meanwhile, remain predominantly negative, the IMF said.

Wage pressure is not accompanied by improvement in productivity, and this may affect the profitability of businesses in the medium term, just like their loan servicing capability, which in turn would have a negative effect on banks' loan portfolios.

Regarding the real estate market, the IMF found that continued robust demand may drive dwelling prices even higher, leaving the banking sector vulnerable to risks.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

imf international monetary fund economic growth forecast


14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

