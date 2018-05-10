news

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

Euros.
Euros. Source: (Marco Verch/Wikimedia Commons)
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has raised Estonia's economic growth forecast by 0.4 percent to 3.8 percent, thus forecasting Estonia's economic growth to be the fastest in the Baltic countries this year.

Compared to the bank's November forecast, Latvia's economic growth forecast for this year was lowered by 0.6 points to 3.5 percent; next year's growth is projected to likewise total 3.5 percent.

Lithuania's economic growth forecast for this year was lowered by 0.3 percent to 3.2 percent, while next year's growth is projected to total 3.5 percent.

According to the bank's most recent forecast, Estonia's economic growth is to total three percent next year.

EBRD stated in its report that growth in Central Europe and the Baltic states (CEB) has picked up considerably in recent years, from an average of 2.9 percent in 2016 to 4.3 percent in 2017, boosted by stronger investment and higher wage growth.

The latest forecasts suggest that economic growth will slow down to 3.8 percent this year and 3.3 percent next year due to the shortage of qualified workforce.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

economic growth forecast


news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Yana Toom.

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

On May 9 the Reform Party submitted a bill that would allow the state to strip individuals of Estonian citizenship who were naturalized for "achievements of special merit". Member of the European Parliament for Estonia, Yana Toom (Center) is one of these individuals. ERR's Estonian news asked Toom on Thursday if the Reform Party might have her in mind.

