Over one tenth of Estonian children living in poverty

Over ten per cent of children lived below the poverty line in 2017 though this figure is down on previous years
Over ten per cent of children lived below the poverty line in 2017 though this figure is down on previous years
In Estonia, 10.7% of children up to 17 years of age lived in households measured as being materially-deprived in 2017, and the number of such children was 26,600.

Over ten per cent of children under the age of 18 in Estonia live in 'materially-deprived conditions', according to a recent Statistics Estonia report.

The statistic, which amounts to 26,000 children, covers 2017, also counts one in four children as not having the means to have one week's annual holiday away from home, with 37% lacking the resources for unexpected expenses.

This figure is down from 2005, where over a quarter of the country's children lived in materially-deprived conditions, and the proportion has fallen most years since then, with a rise around the economic crisis of 2009-2010.

In 2008 the percentage of children living in materially-deprived conditions stood at 12.8%, then rose to 24.6% in 2010 and has decreased every year since then to today's level.

At the same time, whereas the proportion in more recent years for those children who aren't ona a position to take a week away from home in leave and those whose families are unable to meet unexpected expenses have been roughly the same, ten years ago the first category was about twice the size of the second.

In other words the trend seems to be for a preference to use funds to travel, at least away from home, than to put money aside for unexpected expenses.
Statistics Estonia is a government body under the auspices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS and Statistics Estonia

