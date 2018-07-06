news

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
One of three viewing platforms in Toompea in Tallin's Old Town.
One of three viewing platforms in Toompea in Tallin's Old Town. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Domestic and foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments in Estonia increased slightly in May 2018 year-on-year (y-o-y), both in domestic tourism and foreign, according to figures released by Statistics Estonia today.

The total number of tourists staing in Estonia in May numbered 304,000, a 2% y-o-y increase according to Statistics Estonia.

Of that total, 202,000 were tourists from outside Estonia, and 102,000 were domestic tourists, it is reported, which represented a 3% and 2% rise y-o-y respectively.

Foreign tourist breakdown

Of the 202,000 foreign tourists in May 2018, more than half had arrived from the three neighbouring countries of Latvia, Finland and Russia, although tourism from all three countries was down on May 2017, by 7%, 3% and 13% respectively. In the case of Finland this represented the fourth consecutive month where numbers fell.

Conversely, tourists from several European states, notably Germany, Lithuania, Poland and the UK increased in number, as did those from various Asian countries (which saw a 6% rise y-o-y).

Tallinn took the lion's share of tourism as ever, with 69% of foreign tourists staying there. Estonia's summer capital Pärnu accounted for 8% of foreign tourist stays, and Tartu was slightly behind at 7%.

Domestic tourist breakdown

Of the 102,000 domestic tourists in Estonia in May 2018, 61% were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip.

The geographical distribution of domestic tourist stays was less Tallinn-centric than for foreign tourists, with 29% staying in Tallinn, 13% in Tartu County and Pärnu County each, and 11% in Ida-Viru County, through the same period.

Occupancy and price stats

1,153 accommodation establishments were open for business and accepting tourists in May 2018.

A total of 22,000 rooms and 50,000 bed spaces were available for tourism during the period.

Occupancy stood at 46% for rooms and 36% for bed spaces.

The average cost of a guest night was €41, just one Euro up y-o-y.

The most expensive region was as usual Harju County, where the average cost of a night's stay was €48, falling to €35 in Tartu county and €31 in both Pärnu County and Ida-Viru Counties.

The statistics are based on the questionnaire "Accommodation", the submission deadline of which was 10 June 2018.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance. The main task of Statistics Estonia is to provide public institutions, business and research circles, international organisations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

statistics estoniatourism in estoniatourist statistics in estoniaforeign tourism in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19:02

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

18:19

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

17:42

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

16:45

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

15:44

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

15:10

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

14:07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

13:03

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

12:20

Siim Kallas suggests Putin's talking points for upcoming meeting with Trump

11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

08:51

June consumer price index up 4% on year

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

05.07

Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: