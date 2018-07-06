Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

Domestic and foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments in Estonia increased slightly in May 2018 year-on-year (y-o-y), both in domestic tourism and foreign, according to figures released by Statistics Estonia today.

The total number of tourists staing in Estonia in May numbered 304,000, a 2% y-o-y increase according to Statistics Estonia.

Of that total, 202,000 were tourists from outside Estonia, and 102,000 were domestic tourists, it is reported, which represented a 3% and 2% rise y-o-y respectively.

Foreign tourist breakdown

Of the 202,000 foreign tourists in May 2018, more than half had arrived from the three neighbouring countries of Latvia, Finland and Russia, although tourism from all three countries was down on May 2017, by 7%, 3% and 13% respectively. In the case of Finland this represented the fourth consecutive month where numbers fell.

Conversely, tourists from several European states, notably Germany, Lithuania, Poland and the UK increased in number, as did those from various Asian countries (which saw a 6% rise y-o-y).

Tallinn took the lion's share of tourism as ever, with 69% of foreign tourists staying there. Estonia's summer capital Pärnu accounted for 8% of foreign tourist stays, and Tartu was slightly behind at 7%.

Domestic tourist breakdown

Of the 102,000 domestic tourists in Estonia in May 2018, 61% were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip.

The geographical distribution of domestic tourist stays was less Tallinn-centric than for foreign tourists, with 29% staying in Tallinn, 13% in Tartu County and Pärnu County each, and 11% in Ida-Viru County, through the same period.

Occupancy and price stats

1,153 accommodation establishments were open for business and accepting tourists in May 2018.

A total of 22,000 rooms and 50,000 bed spaces were available for tourism during the period.

Occupancy stood at 46% for rooms and 36% for bed spaces.

The average cost of a guest night was €41, just one Euro up y-o-y.

The most expensive region was as usual Harju County, where the average cost of a night's stay was €48, falling to €35 in Tartu county and €31 in both Pärnu County and Ida-Viru Counties.

The statistics are based on the questionnaire "Accommodation", the submission deadline of which was 10 June 2018.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance. The main task of Statistics Estonia is to provide public institutions, business and research circles, international organisations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.