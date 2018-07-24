news

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Enterprise Estonia board chairman Alo Ivask addressing the 4th Eastern Partnership Business Forum in Tallinn.
Enterprise Estonia board chairman Alo Ivask addressing the 4th Eastern Partnership Business Forum in Tallinn. Source: (Enterprise Estonia/Facebook)
Business

According to Enterprise Estonia, altogether 58,000 foreigners participating in 600 international conferences held in Estonia in 2017 left a total of €45 million in the Estonian economy last year.

The entire Estonian economy benefits from conferences, as compared to those on holiday, those visiting conferences spend more time in Estonia and consume a greater amount of services, said Annely Vürmer, acting director of the Estonian Tourist Board.

"Visitors of conferences often come back to Estonia and not alone, but with family and friends," Ms. Vürmer explained. "Conference tourists are also experts of their respective fields, who spread the word in their network and may easily bring the next conference, incentive trip or some other business event here, from which Estonia will benefit."

The most important development challenges in the field of conference tourism are the existence of better flight connections and a good conference centre, Enterprise Estonia said.

According to Kadri Karu, managing director of the Estonian Convention Bureau, many more events could be taking place in Estonia if the country had a larger, multifunctional conference centre with a 2,500-seat conference hall, 20-30 smaller halls and boardrooms and a foyer space for exhibitions, communication and catering all under one roof.

"More direct flight connections are also definitely needed, as conference and incentive trip customers tend to not travel by low-cost airlines," she said. "They appreciate convenient connections, a sufficiently dense flight schedule and aircraft with good capacity."

The largest conferences held in Estonia this year are the EuroCongress of the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) with approximately 1,300 participants, and a colloquium of the European Group for Organizational Studies with approximately 2,000 delegates. Next year, the Junior Chamber International World Congress with an expected 5,000 participants is to be held in Tallinn.

Most conferences held in Estonia tend to stay within the range of one hundred to a couple of hundred participants. Events with even just 300, 500 or 700 participants are considered large in the Estonian context, dozens of which are being held in Estonia within the year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

enterprise estoniatourismestonian tourist boardconferences


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:08

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

09:16

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world

08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Deniss Boroditš appointed CEO of Tallinn transport company

23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:33

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

18:02

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

17:36

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

16:43

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

16:10

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

15:48

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

13:19

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

12:07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

11:13

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

10:08

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

09:16

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world

08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Deniss Boroditš appointed CEO of Tallinn transport company

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

23.07

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: