Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Tourist checking in at a Tallinn hotel.
Tourist checking in at a Tallinn hotel. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A little over one million foreign tourists visited in Estonia in the first quarter of 2018, with numbers remaining steady on year. Compared to last year, the number of tourists to visit from Finland dropped eight percent, accounting for 37 percent of the total, while the number of visitors from other EU countries increased six percent.

Russian residents made a total of 209,000 trips to Estonia last quarter, accounting for one fifth of the total number of visitors, according to a Bank of Estonia press release. The number of visitors from Asia, meanwhile, remained on the rise, increasing ten percent on year. Trips from Belarus, however, decreased by one third.

There were two percent more overnight visitors to Estonia in the first quarter than in the same quarter of last year, and the average length of overnight visits was 4.2 days. Daytrips accounted for 44 percent of visits. Foreign tourists spent an estimated €220 million in Estonia in the first quarter.

In the same quarter, residents of Estonia made 800,000 visits to foreign countries, a number that has not changed over the year. Trips to countries in the European Union were down by four percent, while those to CIS countries were up eight percent, with people from Estonia visiting Belarus one third more than a year earlier. There were notable rises in the numbers of trips to Egypt, India, Greece and France. The numbers of visits to the US, Belgium, Lithuania, Denmark and the Czech Republic were down by one tenth on average.

The number of overnight visits fell by one percent and the average length of stays was 3.6 days. Daytrips accounted for 14 percent of the total, and they increased in number by 2 percent.

Estonian tourists spent an estimated €200 million abroad in the first quarter of 2018.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

