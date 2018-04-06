Accommodated tourist numbers up two percent in February

news

Grand Hotel Viljandi.
Grand Hotel Viljandi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, a total of 210,000 foreign and domestic tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments in February, 3,000 more than in February 2017.

Compared to February 2017, the number of foreign tourists to utilize the services of accommodation establishments increased by two percent, accounting for 55 percent of the total number of tourists.

In February 2018, a total of 115,000 foreign tourists utilized the services of accommodation establishments. 45 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 14 percent from Russia and ten percent from Latvia. Compared to February 2017, seven and five percent fewer tourists arrived from Russia and Finland, respectively, while the number of tourists from Latvia increased by eight percent. There was also an increase in the number of tourists arriving from Sweden, the U.S., U.K. and Germany. Fewer tourists from Norway and Lithuania stayed in accommodation establishments than during the same month the previous year. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 66 percent were on vacation, 27 percent were traveling for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. Three quarters of foreign tourists preferred the accommodation establishments of Tallinn.

Domestic tourist numbers see modest increase

This February, a total of 95,000 domestic tourists utilized the services of Estonian accommodation establishments, which is one percent more than during the same month last year. Of the domestic tourists, 64 percent were on vacation and 22 percent traveling for business. 27 percent of domestic tourists to utilize accommodation services stayed at the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 16 percent in Pärnu County, 15 percent in Tartu County and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In February 2018, a total of 19,000 rooms and 44,000 bed places in 943 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists, at a room occupancy rate of 39 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €36, up from €33 last February. The average cost of a guest night was €42 in Harju County, €35 in Tartu County, €26 in Pärnu County and €34 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia


