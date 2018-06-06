Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the number of domestic and foreign tourists to stay at Estonia's accommodation establishments in April totalled 251,000, down 3% compared to April 2017.

The number of foreign tourists decreased, while the number of domestic tourists remained at the same level on year.

151,000 foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments, i.e. 4% fewer than in April 2017. In April, 97,000 tourists, or 64% of foreign tourists, arrived from Latvia, Finland and Russia. Compared to April of the previous year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Finland decreased by 2% and 16%, respectively, while the number of tourists from Russia increased by one fifth. The number of Finnish tourists fell for the third month in succession compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of tourists arriving from Asian countries, meanwhile, continues to increase: in April, there were 7% more tourists arriving from Asian countries than in the same month a year ago. 71% of the foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. 8% of foreign tourists, meanwhile, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu, and 7% in Tartu. 5% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru County.

100,000 domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments, i.e. as much as in April 2017. The number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 3%, which means that the duration of stay of domestic tourists at accommodation establishments increased somewhat. 63% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% traveling for business. 30% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 16% in Tartu County, 14% in Pärnu County and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

In April, 956 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for tourists. 44% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €36, down €1 from April 2017 prices. The average cost of a guest night was €40 in Harju County, €39 in Tartu County and €30 in Pärnu County.