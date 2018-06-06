news

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Hotel Viru in Central Tallinn.
Hotel Viru in Central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the number of domestic and foreign tourists to stay at Estonia's accommodation establishments in April totalled 251,000, down 3% compared to April 2017.

The number of foreign tourists decreased, while the number of domestic tourists remained at the same level on year.

151,000 foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments, i.e. 4% fewer than in April 2017. In April, 97,000 tourists, or 64% of foreign tourists, arrived from Latvia, Finland and Russia. Compared to April of the previous year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Finland decreased by 2% and 16%, respectively, while the number of tourists from Russia increased by one fifth. The number of Finnish tourists fell for the third month in succession compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of tourists arriving from Asian countries, meanwhile, continues to increase: in April, there were 7% more tourists arriving from Asian countries than in the same month a year ago. 71% of the foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. 8% of foreign tourists, meanwhile, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu, and 7% in Tartu. 5% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru County.

100,000 domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments, i.e. as much as in April 2017. The number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 3%, which means that the duration of stay of domestic tourists at accommodation establishments increased somewhat. 63% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% traveling for business. 30% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 16% in Tartu County, 14% in Pärnu County and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

In April, 956 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for tourists. 44% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €36, down €1 from April 2017 prices. The average cost of a guest night was €40 in Harju County, €39 in Tartu County and €30 in Pärnu County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tourismstatistics estoniahospitality


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

BUSINESS
05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:38

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

16:24

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

15:47

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

14:54

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

14:27

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

13:50

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

12:47

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

11:52

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

09:56

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

08:53

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: