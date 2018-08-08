news

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Tourists in Tallinn's medieval Old Town.
Tourists in Tallinn's medieval Old Town. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Business

The number of foreign tourists to visit Estonia during the second quarter of 2018 remained steady on year at around 1.3 million. The total amount they spent in the country, however, increased €5 million on year to €415 million.

One third of all visitors were tourists from Finland, although 20,000 fewer visited than during the same period last year, the Bank of Estonia said in a press release on Wednesday. The number of residents of other EU countries increased somewhat meanwhile, with visits from the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the Czech Republic up by more than one tenth. Visits from Belgium and Spain, however, decreased by one fifth.

Visits from Russia were up 4% on year, totalling 218,000, while visits from Belarus decreased. Visits from Asia were likewise down 10%.

Half of all visitors stayed in Estonia overnight, with the average length of overnight stays remaining at four days.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, visited foreign countries around one million times in the second quarter of 2018, which was more or less the same as in the second quarter of last year. Tourists from Estonia spent an estimated €260 million abroad, which was €10 million more than in the second quarter of last year.

As usual, Estonian residents visited Finland the most, paying a total of 158,000 visits there, indicating a decrease of 5% on year. The number of trips to other EU states was likewise down 2%, with notable increases in the number of trips to Bulgaria, Croatia and France, but fewer visits to Belgium, Italy and Denmark.

Although only one visit in five was made to countries outside the European Union, there was a rise of 25,000 or 14% in the number of such visits. There was a rise of one third in the number of visits from Estonia to Turkey and one tenth of visits by residents of Estonia were to countries in the CIS.

The number of overnight visits fell slightly and their average length was 7% longer at 3.8 days than in the same period of 2017.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tourismbank of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12:07

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

11:25

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08:56

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

07.08

Margus Tsahkna confirms plan to join Estonia 200

07.08

The 'grey passport' issue: Ministry of the Interior's response

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

09:49

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.08

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

07.08

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:10

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

17:06

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

16:14

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

15:31

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

14:55

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

14:12

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

13:38

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

12:53

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

12:07

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

11:25

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

09:49

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

08:56

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: