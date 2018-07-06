June consumer price index up 4% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday morning, the consumer price index (CPI) in June was up 0.9% compared to the previous month and 4% on year.

Compared to June 2017, goods were 4.1% and services 3.9% more expensive last month. On year, regulated prices of goods and services rose by 11.2% and non-regulated prices by 2.1%.

Compared to last June, the CPI was affected the most by motor fuel and housing, each of which contributed nearly one quarter of the total increase. Petrol was 17.8% and diesel fuel 17% more expensive than in June 2017. Housing expenditures, meanwhile, were affected the most by 14.3% more expensive electricity that reached homes and by 10.8% higher rent.

Over one fifth of the total increase was contributed by 15.7% more expensive alcoholic beverages and by 6.4% more expensive tobacco. 60% of this was contributed by beer, the cost of which had risen by 35.2%.

On year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (31%), and for frozen fruit and berries (30%), while the biggest price decreases were recorded for potatoes (23%) and sugar (21%).

The last time the CPI had increased by over 4% on year was in November 2017, when the increase totalled 4.2%.

Compared to May, the CPI in June was affected the most by housing, which contributed nearly half of the total increase. Housing expenditures were affected the most by 9% more expensive electricity that reached homes and by 5.6% higher rents. A greater impact on the monthly change was also exerted by transport, where motor fuel prices increased 2.6% and plane tickets were 11.8% more expensive than those bought for May.