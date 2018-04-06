news

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Couple carrying grocery bags.
Couple carrying grocery bags. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday morning, the consumer price index (CPI) in March 2018 remained unchanged compared to the previous month but increased 2.8 percent on year.

On year, goods were 3.1 percent and services 2.3 percent more expensive last month, while regulated prices of goods and services 0.5 percent and non-regulated prices by 1.5 percent compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to March 2017, the CPI was affected the most by food and non‑alcoholic beverages, whose prices saw an increase of 3.9 pecent, contributing approximately one third of the total increase of the index. Of the latter, half was contributed by seven percen more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs as well as by 11 percent more expensive fruit.

Both housing and alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for over a quarter of the total increase of the index. Electricity that reached homes was 10.9 percent and rent 8.5 percent more expensive compared to the same month last year. Compared to last March, alcoholic beverages became 13.2 percent and tobacco six percent more expensive.

Motor fuel contributed an eighth of the total increase. Gasoline was seven percent and diesel fuel 5.1 percent more expensive than in March 2017. Of food products and beverages, the biggest price increases on year were seen for eggs (42 percent), frozen fruit and berries (31 percent) and beer (29 percent).

Compared to this February figures, the CPI in March was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for March were 7.9 percent cheaper than the ones bought for February, while motor fuel prices decreased 1.1 percent. A greater impact on the monthly change was also the result of 1.7 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes, 1.9 percent higher rent and 1.4 percent more expensive alcoholic beverages.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

05.04

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

05.04

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

05.04

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

05.04

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

05.04

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

05.04

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

BUSINESS
05.04

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

03.04

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

03.04

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:09

No bodies found in car that drove off cliff near Paldiski Thursday night

13:12

Accommodated tourist numbers up two percent in February

12:14

Police asking for €14.7 million budget increase to make salaries attractive

11:16

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year

10:11

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

09:05

Government to continue with planning process for billion-euro pulp mill

08:52

FIA president Jean Todt visiting Estonia

05.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

05.04

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

05.04

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

05.04

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

05.04

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

05.04

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

05.04

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

05.04

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

05.04

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: