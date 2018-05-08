news

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

Business
Milk for sale at a Prisma supermarket.
Milk for sale at a Prisma supermarket. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the consumer price index (CPI) in April increased 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and 2.9 percent on year.

Compared to April 2017, goods were 3.2 percent and services 2.4 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.6 percent and non-regulated prices by 1.6 percent compared to last April.

Compared to April 2017, the CPI was affected the most by 14.2 percent more expensive alcoholic beverages and 8.4 percent more expensive tobacco, which contributed almost 30 percent of the total increase of the index. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for over a quarter of the total increase of the index, of which more than two thirds were contributed by 3.9 percent more expensive meat and meat products, 9.9 percent more expensive fruit and four percent more expensive milk, milk products and eggs. Compared to April of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for beer (31 percent), butter (22 percent) and frozen fruit and berries (20 percent) and the biggest price decrease was seen for sugar (19 percent).

Housing accounted for almost a quarter of the total increase of the index. Electricity that reached homes was 6.7 percent and rent 11.5 percent more expensive than one year ago. Gasoline was 9.6 percent and diesel fuel 6.7 percent more expensive than in April 2017.

Compared to March 2018, in April the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Gasoline prices increased 3.8 percent and diesel fuel 0.5 percent. 16 percent less expensive eggs accounted for a half of the price decrease of food and non-alcoholic beverages. A greater impact on the monthly change came also from 3.7 percent less expensive electricity that reached homes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


