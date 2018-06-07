news

May consumer price index up 3% on year

Business
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn.
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) in May increased 0.3% compared to the previous month and 3% on year.

Compared to May 2017, goods were 3.4% and services 2.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services rose by 8% and non-regulated prices by 1.7% on year.

Compared to May 2017, the CPI was affected the most by more expensive operation of personal transport equipment, which contributed over a quarter of the total increase of the index. Petrol was 14.8% and diesel fuel 11.9% more expensive on year. Nearly a quarter of the total increase of the index was contributed by alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which became 13.6% and 5.5% more expensive, respectively. 32.7% more expensive beer contributed two thirds of the price increase of alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Food and non‑alcoholic beverages accounted for over one fifth of the total increase of the index, of which 60% was contributed by 5.4% more expensive milk, milk products and eggs, 12% more expensive ready‑made meals and 9.5% more expensive fresh vegetables. Compared to May of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (35%), frozen fruit and berries (28%) and butter (23%), and the biggest price decrease was seen for sugar (21%).

Compared to April 2018, in May the CPI was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages. In May, eggs were 15.2% and some bakery products 5% more expensive compared to the previous month. A greater impact on the monthly change came also from catering services and accommodation, where the price increase was 1% and 9.4%, respectively.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


