July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, Estonia's consumer price index (CPI) in July was up 0.1% compared to the previous month and 3.5% on year.

Compared to July 2017, goods were 2.9% and services 4.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 10.1% and non-regulated prices by 1.7% on year.

Compared to last July, the CPI was affected the most by housing, which contributed nearly one third of the total increase. Over half of the latter was contributed by electricity that reached homes, which became 16.9% more expensive. More than one fourth of the total increase was contributed by motor fuel; petrol was 19.3% and diesel fuel 16.8% more expensive than in July 2017.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco likewise had a significant impact ont he index, which were 9% and 7.6% more expensive, respectively. Compared to last July, the price of beer increased by 11.7%. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for frozen fruit and berries (26%) and eggs (22%), with the biggest price decreases recorded for potatoes (30%) and sugar (23%).

Compared to June, the CPI in July was affected the most by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear and by housing, where electricity that reached homes became 5.8% more expensive on month. Alcoholic beverages also had a greater impact on the monthly change of the index, as prices increased 3.1% following the conclusion of June sales.