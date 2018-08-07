news

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Fresh produce for sale at Baltic Station Market.
Fresh produce for sale at Baltic Station Market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, Estonia's consumer price index (CPI) in July was up 0.1% compared to the previous month and 3.5% on year.

Compared to July 2017, goods were 2.9% and services 4.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 10.1% and non-regulated prices by 1.7% on year.

Compared to last July, the CPI was affected the most by housing, which contributed nearly one third of the total increase. Over half of the latter was contributed by electricity that reached homes, which became 16.9% more expensive. More than one fourth of the total increase was contributed by motor fuel; petrol was 19.3% and diesel fuel 16.8% more expensive than in July 2017.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco likewise had a significant impact ont he index, which were 9% and 7.6% more expensive, respectively. Compared to last July, the price of beer increased by 11.7%. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for frozen fruit and berries (26%) and eggs (22%), with the biggest price decreases recorded for potatoes (30%) and sugar (23%).

Compared to June, the CPI in July was affected the most by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear and by housing, where electricity that reached homes became 5.8% more expensive on month. Alcoholic beverages also had a greater impact on the monthly change of the index, as prices increased 3.1% following the conclusion of June sales.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
06.08

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

FEATURE
Yana Toom
Updated

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
06.08

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

06.08

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

06.08

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

03.08

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:42

Government target for gene donation still a long way off being met

10:32

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

09:55

Warm summer sees queues for Saaremaa ferry reach Midsummer levels

08:51

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

06.08

Report: Estonia underestimating scope of Russian-led information disorder

06.08

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

06.08

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

06.08

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

06.08

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

06.08

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

06.08

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

06.08

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

06.08

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

05.08

Estonian, Finnish PMs to take part in Estonia-Finland bicycle ride

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: