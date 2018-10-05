September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

According to Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index in September 2018 was at the same level as in August, and the change compared to September 2017 was 3.7%.

Compared to September 2017, goods were 3.4 and services 4.1% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services increased by 7.1%, and non-regulated prices by 2.7% compared to September of the previous year.

Also compared to September 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which contributed over one quarter of the total increase. 40% of the effect of housing expenses was due to the 10.8% higher price of electricity, and another quarter was due to the 23.4% price hike in solid fuels.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for over a fifth and motor fuels for nearly a fifth of the total increase of the index. Petrol was 13.3% and diesel fuel 13.5% more expensive than in September 2017. Of food products, the biggest year-over-year increases were observed in fresh vegetables (23%), frozen fruits and berries (22%) and eggs (21%), and the biggest decrease was seen in sugar (21%).

Compared to August the consumer price index was affected the most by the ending of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear as well as a seasonal price drop of accommodation services.

A greater impact on the monthly change was exerted also by the 2.7% less expensive electricity as well as 1.2% cheaper motor fuels, along with a 4% increase in rents and a 3.5% increase in the price of vegetables.