Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, in the first quarter of 2018, the average gross wage increased 7.7% on year to €1,242.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,220 in January, €1,213 in February and €1,295 in March. Compared to the previous quarter, average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased by 2.2%, mainly due to a decrease in irregular bonuses and premiums. Without irregular bonuses and premiums, the average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, irregular bonuses and premiums decreased by 22% per employee and increased by 24% per employee compared to the first quarter of 2017. Irregular bonuses and premiums affected the on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries by 0.6%. Without irregular bonuses and premiums, average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Real wages, which take into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index (CPI), increased more slowly compared to the first quarter of 2017 than average monthly gross wages and salaries due to an increase in consumer prices. The increase in real wages was 4.5%. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, real wages have been increasing since the second half of 2011.

In the first quarter of 2018, average hourly gross wages and salaries were €7.38, having increased by 3.5% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2018, average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in financial and insurance activities, energetics and information and communication. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in other service activities (including activities of organisations, repair of household goods, beauty treatment), where average monthly gross wages and salaries are among the lowest. The on-year growth in this economic activity is due to an increase in minimum wages from €470 to €500 as well as a change in Statistics Estonia's wage statistics methodology, according to which, since 2018, non-profit organisations with less than 50 employees are also included. In the first quarter of 2018, average monthly gross wages and salaries increased in all economic activities, being more modest in administrative and support service activities, information and communication, and transportation and storage.

Average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in state institutions and enterprises (€1,537) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (€1,510). The on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries in the first quarter of 2018 was the fastest in state and municipal institutions and enterprises and the slowest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities.

In the first quarter of 2018, by county, average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju (€1,386) and Tartu (€1,209) Counties, and the lowest in Hiiu (€896) and Saare (€930) Counties. The on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was the fastest in Rapla, Saare, Põlva and Jõgeva Counties. Since the first quarter of 2018, data by county are presented based on the new administrative division.

According to the Wages and Salaries Statistics Survey, in the first quarter of 2018, the number of employees converted to full-time units remained at the level of the first quarter of 2017 and increased by 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The biggest year-on-year increase in the number of employees in full-time units occurred in other service activities, arts, entertainment and recreation activities and in real estate activities. The change in these economic activities is largely due to the inclusion of non-profit organisations with less than 50 employees in the population.

In the first quarter of 2018, the average monthly labour costs per employee were €1,667 and the hourly labour costs €10.81. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, average monthly labour costs per employee increased by 7.1%.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

