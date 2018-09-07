Consumer price index continues to increase in August

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in August 2018 was 0.5% compared to July 2018 and 3.6% compared to August of the previous year.

Compared to August 2017, goods were 3.1% and services 4.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services increased by 8.1%, and non-regulated prices by 2.3% compared to August 2017.

The consumer price index was affected the most by housing and operation of personal transport equipment, each of which contributed over a quarter of the total increase of the index. More than half of the impact of housing expenditure was due to 14.2% more expensive electricity, and another fifth of the impact was due to 21.3% more expensive solid fuels. Petrol was 17% and diesel fuel 14.6% more expensive than in August 2017.

Compared to August 2017, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen in frozen fruit and berries (26%) and eggs (22%), while the biggest price drop was seen in sugar (25%) and fresh and chilled fish (22%).

In August compared to July the consumer price index was affected the most by the closing of the seasonal discount sales of clothing and footwear as well as a seasonal price drop of 14.5% in fresh vegetables. Plane tickets, which were 9.5% more expensive than the ones bought in July, and various sales of alcoholic beverages also contributed.