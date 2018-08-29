news

Business sector profits down 12% in second quarter of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Construction on Tallinn's Reidi St.
Construction on Tallinn's Reidi St. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, in the second quarter of 2018 the total profit of the business sector was €726 million, which is 12% less than in the same period the year before.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the total profit decreased in most economic activities. Trade, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and information and communication enterprises contributed the most to the total profit of the business sector. The growth in the sector's profit was negatively affected mainly by enterprises specialising in administrative and support service activities and transportation and storage enterprises.

Enterprises sold goods and services for €15.3 billion in the second quarter, which is 10% more than in the same period last year. The biggest year-on-year increase occurred in the turnover of agriculture, forestry and fishing enterprises. The turnover of trade and manufacturing enterprises, which have the biggest share in the total turnover of the business sector, increased by 10% and 6% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Compared to last year, the total expenditure of enterprises in the second quarter increased by 11%, including a 7% increase in labour costs. The number of persons employed and the number of hours worked stayed on the level of the previous year. Labour productivity of the business sector on the basis of value added amounted to an average of €5,900 per quarter per person employed, i.e. 1% more than in the second quarter of 2017.

Businesses invested €517 million, which is a 20% less than in the same period last year. The investments were made mostly in machinery and equipment as well as in buildings. The main investors were manufacturing, energy, and agriculture, forestry and fishing businesses, which accounted for nearly half of the total. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, investments in buildings as well as in machinery and equipment increased. Other investments were down as well.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

statistics estoniabusiness sector profits


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
28.08

Central Tallinn parks to get security patrols after spate of youth crime

28.08

Police detain head of Haapsalu city maintenance company

28.08

Education Minister proposes abolition of basic school final exams

28.08

Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

28.08

Estonian Navy clears aerial bomb found on route of undersea gas pipeline

28.08

President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday

28.08

Financial Times: Estonian Ardo Hansson front runner for ECB presidency

28.08

Kaia Kanepi beats world number one Simona Halep in US Open first round

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.08

Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

27.08

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:14

Foreign Minister and Defence Minister to attend John McCain funeral

13:21

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit knocked out in first round of US Open

12:03

Estonian Art 2/2018 focusing on Baltic art, design and architecture

11:09

Business sector profits down 12% in second quarter of 2018

10:47

Ministry: Average teachers salary to rise to €1,500 in 2019

09:42

GALLERY | President starts her week in Narva

08:41

August ratings: Centre Party ahead as Reform's downward trend continues

28.08

Kristiina Ojuland-founded party seeks merger with Free, EKRE or Pro Patria

28.08

Central Tallinn parks to get security patrols after spate of youth crime

28.08

Police detain head of Haapsalu city maintenance company

28.08

Education Minister proposes abolition of basic school final exams

28.08

Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

28.08

Estonian Navy clears aerial bomb found on route of undersea gas pipeline

28.08

Average wages and salaries growth slows in second quarter of 2018

28.08

President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday

28.08

Financial Times: Estonian Ardo Hansson front runner for ECB presidency

28.08

Kaia Kanepi beats world number one Simona Halep in US Open first round

27.08

Events of 1940 similar to 'colour revolutions' of later times, says MEP

27.08

Tricky to headline Station Narva festival in September

27.08

Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: