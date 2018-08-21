Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

In the first seven months of 2018, Estonian ports handled 21.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 2.7% on year, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia.

The loading of goods increased 5.2% on year to 14.5 million tonnes, while unloading declined 2.2% to 6.6 million tonnes.

Goods loaded onto ships in July amounted to 2.2 million tonnes, up 25.2% on year. The amount unloaded totalled 1.1 million tonnes, marking an increase of 25.1% on year.

In 2017, Estonian ports handled 34.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.2 million tonnes, or 3%, on year. A total of 23.5 million tonnes of goods were loaded and 11.3 million tonnes of goods unloaded at Estonian ports last year, indicating increases of 4 and 2% on year, respectively.

In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016. The ships' average gross tonnage was roughly 11,100 tonnes.

