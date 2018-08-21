news

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Shipping containers in Muuga Harbor.
Shipping containers in Muuga Harbor. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

In the first seven months of 2018, Estonian ports handled 21.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 2.7% on year, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia.

The loading of goods increased 5.2% on year to 14.5 million tonnes, while unloading declined 2.2% to 6.6 million tonnes.

Goods loaded onto ships in July amounted to 2.2 million tonnes, up 25.2% on year. The amount unloaded totalled 1.1 million tonnes, marking an increase of 25.1% on year.

In 2017, Estonian ports handled 34.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.2 million tonnes, or 3%, on year. A total of 23.5 million tonnes of goods were loaded and 11.3 million tonnes of goods unloaded at Estonian ports last year, indicating increases of 4 and 2% on year, respectively.

In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016. The ships' average gross tonnage was roughly 11,100 tonnes.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

cargo volumesstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Rene Tammist to be sworn in as new IT minister on Wednesday

17:10

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

16:14

EKRE only party to increase membership this year

15:04

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

14:06

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

13:00

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

12:34

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

11:51

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

10:49

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

10:03

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Ilves: Freedom not a state of being, but rather will and action

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: