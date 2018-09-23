news

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

A ship being loaded at Muuga. Image is illustrative
A ship being loaded at Muuga. Image is illustrative
Estonian ports handled 23.8 million tonnes of cargo in the first eight months of 2018, 2.2% more than during the same period last year, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia.

The loading of goods increased 3.9% on year to 16.3 million tonnes, while unloading declined 1.3% to 7.6 million tonnes.

Goods loaded onto ships in August amounted to 1.8 million tonnes, 5.6% less than in August 2017. One million tonnes of goods were unloaded, marking an increase of 6.5% on year.

In 2017, Estonian ports handled a total of 34.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 3%, or 1.2 million tonnes, on year. A total of 23.5 million tonnes of goods were loaded and 11.3 million tonnes of goods unloaded in Estonian ports in 2017, which means that 4% more goods were loaded and 2% more goods were unloaded than in 2016.

In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016. The average gross tonnage of cargo vessels was roughly 11,100 tonnes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

