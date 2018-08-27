Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

According to Statistics Estonia, the total domestic and international production of Estonian construction enterprises increased by 20% in the second quarter of 2018. Taking into account only the Estonian construction market, construction volume increased by 22%.

The production value of construction enterprises amounted to €767 million, of which the production value of building construction amounted to €512 million and the production value of civil engineering to €255 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the volume of building construction increased by 28% and the volume of civil engineering by 6%.

Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to the same period of the previous year, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. The growth was supported also by civil engineering.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased by approximately 10% compared to the second quarter of 2017, mainly on account of smaller volume of building construction. The construction volume in foreign countries accounted for 5% of the total in the second quarter, compared to 7% a year ago.

According to the Register of Construction Works, in the second quarter the number of completed dwellings reached 1,867, 443 more than in the same period a year ago. About half of the completed dwellings are blocks of flats in Tallinn.

Building permits were granted for the construction of 1,676 dwellings, which is 20% less than in the same quarter of 2017. The most popular building type was the block of flats.

The number of completed non-residential buildings was 233, with a useful floor area of 240,000 sq m, primarily new office and industrial premises. The useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non-residential buildings remained on level last year's second quarter.

