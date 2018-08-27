news

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Housing construction in Tallinn.
Housing construction in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, the total domestic and international production of Estonian construction enterprises increased by 20% in the second quarter of 2018. Taking into account only the Estonian construction market, construction volume increased by 22%.

The production value of construction enterprises amounted to €767 million, of which the production value of building construction amounted to €512 million and the production value of civil engineering to €255 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the volume of building construction increased by 28% and the volume of civil engineering by 6%.

Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to the same period of the previous year, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. The growth was supported also by civil engineering.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased by approximately 10% compared to the second quarter of 2017, mainly on account of smaller volume of building construction. The construction volume in foreign countries accounted for 5% of the total in the second quarter, compared to 7% a year ago.

According to the Register of Construction Works, in the second quarter the number of completed dwellings reached 1,867, 443 more than in the same period a year ago. About half of the completed dwellings are blocks of flats in Tallinn.

Building permits were granted for the construction of 1,676 dwellings, which is 20% less than in the same quarter of 2017. The most popular building type was the block of flats.

The number of completed non-residential buildings was 233, with a useful floor area of 240,000 sq m, primarily new office and industrial premises. The useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non-residential buildings remained on level last year's second quarter.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

constructionstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:21

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

13:39

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

12:07

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

11:43

GALLERY | Ancient Lights night bonfires along Baltic Sea coast

10:50

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

09:33

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

08:56

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

26.08

US Senator John McCain dies Updated

25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: