news

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
TMB.
TMB. Source: TMB
Business

Consolis Group, a holding of US investment company Bain Capital, announced on Monday the signing of a purchase agreement with Estonia's TMB Group, a producer of concrete elements in the Baltic countries and Finland.

The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals. The closing of the transaction is expected by early 2019, TMB and Consolis said in a press release.

"TMB Group has reached a stage of its development where the next phase of growth could not have been achieved without a strategic partner," said TMB CEO Jaan Luts, who also owns one third of company shares. "Consolis Group is undoubtedly an industry leader that is playing a key role in the fast-changing European concrete market."

Luts told BNS that the transaction will open up much wider opportunities for the Estonian unit and the Estonian economy, as Consolis is the biggest player in the field in Europe. According to his knowledge, Consolis is not planning any major changes in the group, and the heads of all manufacturing units will go on working in their present jobs. He also said that the transaction requires the approvals of the competition authorities of Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Sweden.

Consolis CEO Nicolas Yatzimirsky said that by acquiring TMB Group, Consolis is demonstrating its ambition to further strengthen its presence in key European markets.

"They bring valuable industrial know-how and our respective teams will mutually benefit from the further sharing of best practices," Yatzimirsky said. "TMB and its subsidiaries in Finland, Estonia and Latvia have built long-term relationships with their clients. Combining our strengths will benefit customers through an extended and wider range of solutions and services."

TMB Group, the former Tartu Maja Betoontoote AS, was established in 1961. The company had sales of over €120 million in 2017 and it employs a workforce of almost 500 people. Its net profit totalled €14.5 million in 2017 and €5.3 million in 2016.

Luts and Vallot Mangus, chairman of the supervisory board of TMB, each own 32.2% of TMB. Mika Saarelainen, a Finnish national, owns 11.73% of the shares, while the names of the owners of the remaining shares do not appear in the Commercial Register.

Mangus and Luts bought a controlling stake in the company in 2012 from the large construction companies Skanska, YIT and Merko, which used to own 25% of shares each.

Two years ago, TMB acquired the Finnish prefabricated concrete products maker Betonimestarit OY, creating a company with annual sales of almost €100 million. The owners of Betonimestarit became minority shareholders of TMB as a result of the transaction.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

acquisitions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

03.08

Kaljulaid appoints Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to US

FEATURE
Yana Toom

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

03.08

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July

03.08

Auvere Power Plant handed over to Eesti Energia this week

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:13

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

17:46

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

16:35

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

15:44

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

14:46

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

13:42

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

08:51

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

05.08

Estonian, Finnish PMs to take part in Estonia-Finland bicycle ride

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: