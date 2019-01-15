news

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Neste Eesti OÜ was Estonia's biggest corporate tax payer in Q4 2018.
Neste Eesti OÜ was Estonia's biggest corporate tax payer in Q4 2018. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Fuel retailers Neste Eesti AS was the largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 in Estonia, paying close to €33.5 million in taxes, the bulk of which came as state taxes, according to recently released Tax and Customs Board (MTA) data.

Fuel retailers Neste Eesti AS was the largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 in Estonia, paying close to €33.5 million in taxes, the bulk of which came as state taxes, according to recently released Tax and Customs Board (MTA) data.

In general, fuel retailers, together with wholesale companies dominated the top ten, occupying six spots and contributing a total of €164.7 million to state coffers.

Other companies featured the Estonian arm of tobacco giant Philip Morris, telecoms company Telia and supermarket chain Maxima.

On the other hand, the Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam AS) dropped out of the top 10, where it had been in Q3, as did another fuel company, Petroil PVTK OÜ.

The total amount of tax paid by the top ten companies came to €253.6 million, an 8.7% drop on the equivalent sum in Q3.

The full break down is as follows.

 

 Company Name State taxes (€)Labour taxes and contributions (€) Total (€)
NESTE EESTI AS 33,306,638 168,758 33,475,396
OILTANKING TALLINN AS 31,877,221 116,794 31,994,015
AS TARTU TERMINAL 30,419,247 205,605 30,624,852
PHILIP MORRIS EESTI OÜ 29,895,316 69,079 29,964,395
KROODI TERMINAL AS 26,268,951 34,255 26,303,206
ORLEN EESTI OÜ 22,260,360 51,380 22,311,739
SANITEX OÜ 20,179,386 511,577 20,690,963
CIRCLE K EESTI AKTSIASELTS 18,759,411 1,273,654 20,033,065
TELIA EESTI AS 13,994,993 6,037,220 20,032,213
MAXIMA EESTI OÜ 14,516,746 3,702,289 18,219,035

 The data also shows that labour costs make up a very small proportion (less than 1%) of taxation in the case of most fuel companies, particularly Neste, which runs automated filling stations (see pic). Circle K's costs in that respect are much higher. Telia on the other hand has a far higher labour costs bill at close to a third of the total.

Corporate income tax on distributed profits stands at 20% at present, though from 2018 a lower rate of 14% for companies making regular profit distributions has reportedly been available. All undistributed corporate profits are tax-exempt in Estonia. The Estonian tax regime applies to both Estonian resident companies, which must pay tax on worldwide earnings, and permanent establishments (PEs) of non-resident companies registered in Estonia, which must pay tax only on earnings inside Estonia.

Labour taxes and contributions, or social tax, stands at 33%, 20% is social security and 13% health insurance.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mtaestonian statisticsestonian tax authorityestonian corporate tax


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:46

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

12:31

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

11:30

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

10:29

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

09:44

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

08:49

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

14.01

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: