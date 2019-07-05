Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

Services saw a higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise than goods, 3.5 percent, compared with 1.8 percent.

Regulated prices of goods and services rose by 0.8 percent and non-regulated prices by 2.9 percent, y-o-y.

CPI rises were affected most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which comprised nearly 30 percent of the total increase of the index. The bulk of this in turn resulted from price rises in vegetables, at 26 percent.

Other significant influence came from holiday trip price increases (just under 30 percent) and from rising housing costs (solid fuels rose by 14.6 percent, pipeline gas by 11.3 percent and rents by 7.3 percent).

Compared with June 2018, petrol was 1 percent cheaper and diesel fuel 0.5 percent dearer.

Among food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen with potatoes (66 percent), fresh vegetables (32 percent) and rice (12 percent), and the biggest price decreases occurred with fresh fish (12 percent).

Compared with the previous month, CPI rose 0.2 percent, according to Statistics Estonia.

Changes were affected the most by transport –­ petrol prices fell by 3.2 percent and diesel by 2.6 percent. Holiday trips (13.9 percent), accommodation services (12.5 percent) and fresh vegetables (6.5 percent) all saw price rises between May and June.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.