ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Not an April Fool's joke: pensions for many in Estonia will rise beginning 1 April.
Not an April Fool's joke: pensions for many in Estonia will rise beginning 1 April. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

As a result of annual reindexation, some 350,000 pensioners in Estonia will see their pensions increase an average of 8.4% in size as of Monday.

In addition to old-age pensions, pensions for the incapacity for work as well as survivor's benefits will likewise increase, while the value of the national pension rate will rise as well, the Social Insurance Board said. On average, pensions are expected to go up some 8.4%.

"Everyone's pension is calculated individually based on their previous work input, and increases will vary after indexation," explained Merle Sumil-Laanemaa, adviser at the Social Insurance Board's Benefits Department.

Ms Sumil-Laanemaa added that pension growth is calculated on the basis of pensionable service. For instance, the average pension of a person with 44 years of pensionable service will increase from the current €446.50 to €483.24.

The value of the index is calculated to the extent of 80% based on the change in last year's social tax receipts and to the extent of 20% based on the change in the consumer price index (CPI). This year, the value of the index is €1.084. Following indexation, the base pension amount totals €191.6, and the value of one year of pensionable service amounts to €6.627 euros.

The value of the national pension rate is also to increase from €189.31 to €205.21.

The reindexation is effective from 1 April. Further information on one's individual pension is available in the Pensions and Allowances section of the state portal eesti.ee. One's individual pension growth can be calculated using the indexing calculator on the Social Insurance Board's homepage, which estimates the new pension value based on the amount a person currently receives.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pensionssocial insurance board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

Business
27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:04

Jõhvi municipality to sue interior minister over alleged slander

13:32

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

07:19

The Long Road to Laulu- ja Tantsupidu, Part 2: Europe and beyond

31.03

Day in the Life: Lena the festival organiser

31.03

Isamaa to focus on national interests in European Parliament elections

31.03

Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

President convenes first sitting of new Riigikogu for 4 April

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: