ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Eesti Energia power station.
Eesti Energia power station. Source: ERR
News

State-owned energy company Eesti Energia is not yet planning to make redundancies despite falling oil prices and low electricity prices.

Raine Pajo, Member of the Management Board of Eesti Energia said after a bad year in 2019, Eesti Energia had hoped this year the company would be able to stabilize. But due to the crisis this will not happen, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

While oil production, despite the sharp drop in the global price of oil on which it is based, is now proceeding as planned, the company has cut electricity production by two-thirds. Pajo said no layoffs or production closures are currently planned.

"Inevitably, such smaller reductions will come and we will try to adapt to the other situation, and since we have both electricity and oil in our portfolio, we hope that both do not become unprofitable and that one will support the other," said Pajo.

Last year, oil shale power generation was hampered by the high price of CO2 emission allowances, which have now fallen. While a week ago the CO2 quota cost €25 a ton, now the price has fallen to €16. However, the stock market price of electricity has also fallen to below €16 per megawatt hour. So if one megawatt-hour of electricity from oil shale requires one tonne of CO2 quota, it is not possible to produce at a profit.

Pajo says production of oil shale electricity at the current CO2 quota price was €40-50 euros per megawatt-hour late last year.

"The fact that CO2 has fallen to low levels may give us a little hope that if the electricity price rises, we may be able to continue producing electricity in the second half of the year," Pajo said.

Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Taavi Aas says that if necessary, Eesti Energia employees can also be supported through a state aid package.

"Our state-owned companies, although state-owned, have operated under all market conditions, and no exceptions to EU rules have been made here, so we can apply for them to the unemployment fund," Aas said.

Aas adds that the state-owned dividend policy will probably have to be revised as well. The government also hopes that Eesti Energia's situation will improve in the autumn by allowing the use of wood chips to be used for power generation. 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

eesti energia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

11:35

Supreme Court decision on pension reform dispute expected this autumn

11:24

Health Board: Coronavirus cases in Estonia rise to 538

11:16

TÜK crisis team chief: Isolation measures should have come sooner

10:57

Emergency situation brings relative boom to parcel delivery companies

10:31

Olympic delay could prove to be costly for Estonian OC

10:08

Tallinn municipal police continue fight against abandoned vehicles

09:44

Many Estonians heading for warmer climes to weather coronavirus storm

09:26

Expert: Turning point for coronavirus likely mid-April

09:08

Tests at Saaremaa nursing home confirm two coronavirus cases

08:43

No WRC events for reigning champion Ott Tänak until middle of July

08:24

Labor Inspectorate: Employers can temporarily cut salaries during crisis

08:03

Justice ministry rejects shopping mall coronavirus closure compensation

07:42

Video installation marks March 1949 deportations anniversary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: