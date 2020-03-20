Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor

The producer price index of industrial output in February fell by 0.7 percent compared with January, Statistics Estonia reports, and by 2.6 percent compared with February 2019.

Producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the production of electricity, electronic equipment and fuel oils and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, the agency says.

A price increase in the manufacture of food products also had an impact on the index.

Compared with February 2019, i.e. year-on-year, the index was affected more than average by a price fall in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of electronic equipment and paper products, but also by price increases in the manufacture of metal products.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, February 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

Export price index

The export price index changed fell 0-3 percent in February on the previous month. The prices of electricity, oil and peat products fell the most, while the prices of leather products and footwear, textile products and electronic equipment rose.

On year, the export price index decreased by 1.0 percent, Statistics Estonia said.

Import price index

The import price index changed by fell by 0.6 percent compared with January 2020.

The prices of oil products, electricity, machines and equipment decreased more than average, while the prices of forest, agricultural and chemical products increased.

The import price index increased by 0.3 percent compared with February 2019.

More detailed data is here.

