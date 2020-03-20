ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Price falls in electricity affected the production price index in Estonia in February most.
Price falls in electricity affected the production price index in Estonia in February most. Source: ERR
News

The producer price index of industrial output in February fell by 0.7 percent compared with January, Statistics Estonia reports, and by 2.6 percent compared with February 2019.

Producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the production of electricity, electronic equipment and fuel oils and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, the agency says.

A price increase in the manufacture of food products also had an impact on the index.

Compared with February 2019, i.e. year-on-year, the index was affected more than average by a price fall in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of electronic equipment and paper products, but also by price increases in the manufacture of metal products.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, February 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

Export price index

The export price index changed fell 0-3 percent in February on the previous month. The prices of electricity, oil and peat products fell the most, while the prices of leather products and footwear, textile products and electronic equipment rose.

On year, the export price index decreased by 1.0 percent, Statistics Estonia said.

Import price index

The import price index changed by fell by 0.6 percent compared with January 2020.

The prices of oil products, electricity, machines and equipment decreased more than average, while the prices of forest, agricultural and chemical products increased.

The import price index increased by 0.3 percent compared with February 2019.

More detailed data is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniastatisticsproduction price indexexport price indeximport price index
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

11:52

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 283

11:43

Medicines Agency bans export of two medicines from Estonia

11:12

Ratings: Three major parties supported equally across regions

11:01

Statistics: Housing price indices rose in 2019

10:39

Health Board authorizes cutting ambulance crews to two

10:24

Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor

10:02

Virologist: There is lot of controversial information about coronavirus

09:44

Families asked to scale back funerals, weddings during emergency situation

09:12

Family doctor: Coronavirus tests welcome, need to be focused

08:50

Reinsalu: Finnish, Estonian prime ministers to discuss commuting ban

08:42

Tallink donates unneeded food to Toidupank

08:14

Ratings: Center and EKRE neck-and-neck, Estonia 200 overtakes SDE

07:43

Prime minister: New coronavirus situation analysis due early next week

07:14

Two-month prescriptions now available, over counter drugs rationed

06:44

Finland bars work commuting from Estonia during coronavirus emergency

06:18

Romantika arrives in Riga bearing Estonians returning in coronavirus wake

19.03

Swedbank issued SEK 4 billion fine for failing to combat money laundering

19.03

RMK calls on people to avoid crowded hiking trails

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: