Statistics: Manufacturing production up 6 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Production in manufacturing, January 2010-February 2020.
Production in manufacturing, January 2010-February 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, in February 2020, the production of industrial enterprises remained steady on year. Of the three sectors of industry, production increased in manufacturing, but decreased in energy and mining.

Compared with February 2019, total production in manufacturing increased by 6 percent. Among branches with larger shares, production increased in the manufacture of chemical products and electrical equipment, however the most significant impact on the increase in production came from the manufacture of food products. Production fell in the manufacture of computers and electronic products and fabricated metal products.

69 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. Exports accounted for the largest share of sales in the manufacture of electronic products and pharmaceuticals. According to unadjusted data, compared with the previous year, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 1 percent and sales to the domestic market decreased by 6 percent.

In February 2020, compared to January 2020, seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 9 percent and manufacturing production by 8 percent.

Compared with February 2019, the production of electricity decreased by 48 percent and the production of heat by 8 percent. As in 2019, the production of electricity decreased due to higher carbon dioxide prices, which made the production of shale energy more expensive.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

manufacturingstatistics estoniaindustrial production
