Eesti Energia struggling with unfair competition from electricity generated in Russia and Belarus.
Production decreased by 11 percent in January compared to the previous year and in most areas of industry, data released by Statistics Estonia shows. Electricity and heat production saw the largest declines.

Compared to January 2019, the production of electricity decreased by 59 percent and the production of heat by 25 percent.

Compared to January 2019, the total production in manufacturing decreased by 4 percent. Among the sectors with larger shares, production fell in the manufacturing of wood, fabricated metal products and computers and electronic products.

Growth was registered in the manufacture of food products and shale oil.

In total, 68 percent of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports decreased by 3 percent and to the domestic market by 2 percent.

In January 2020, compared to December 2019, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1 percent and the production of manufacturing increased by 1 percent.

Change in volume index of industrial production, January 2020 (%) Source: Statistics Estonia

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
