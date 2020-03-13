ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
VKG Kiviter plant.
VKG Kiviter plant. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) announced on Friday that it is to close one of its oil shale producing plants due to high raw material prices and the slump in world oil prices.

"We're closing the factory because the oil shale purchased is significantly more expensive than our own produced raw material, which makes shale oil production at that particular production unit economically uncompetitive in the given market situation," Ahti Asmann, VKG board chair, said on Friday.

The closure of the plant, the so-called Kiviter plant named after a process of oil shale extraction first developed in Estonia nearly 100 years ago during the period of the first Estonian republic, affects 11 employees.

Other production units, whose raw material is supplied by the VKG-owned Ojamaa mine, will continue to operate at normal volumes.

The world market has seen a sharp fall in oil prices since late February, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the dissolution of a pricing agreement between the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia, with the latter's Aramco producer increasing crude oil production, pushing down prices.

Oil prices fell nearly a third on Monday, the largest drop since 1991, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said on Tuesday that while the oil shale sector in Estonia, which used to provide virtually all of Estonia's electricity generation as well as various by products from the oil refined from shale mined in Estonia's easternmost county, Ida-Viru County, is being hit hard by the oil price crash, the Estonian government would not let the sector down.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ida-viru countyvkgestonian economyoil shale sectorkiviter plant
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

18:29

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

17:55

Kaitseliit, Naiskodukaitse helping with coronavirus monitoring duties

17:46

Lutheran church caps congregations at 100, enacts other COVID-19 measures

17:32

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 68

17:28

Tallink: No redundancies but looking at early holiday options

17:10

Finance minister: Economy could contract in 2020

16:59

Estonian National Opera cancels all performances through to May 1

16:11

Saaremaa proposes ferry passengers stay in vehicles during crossings

15:52

Coronavirus panic sees shops' sales volumes rival Christmas

15:35

Health Board: Goal no longer to find each individual coronavirus case

15:16

State forest company puts over €35 million from 2019 profits into coffers

14:59

Tax and Customs Board to close all offices Monday

14:37

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

14:18

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

14:14

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13:43

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

13:30

Kiik: Virus spreading in hospitals and among medical staff greatest risk

13:13

Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

12:47

Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: