Simson: EU Green Deal's impact analysis ready for next summer

Kadri Simson.
Kadri Simson. Source: ERR
The impact analysis of the European Green Deal will be ready next summer, Kadri Simson Estonia's representative to the European Commission and European Commissioner for Energy, told ETV on Friday.

Simson added the current lack of impact analysis is due to the fact the new Commission has only just started work.

"An analysis is in progress," Simson said in response to the presenter's question on whether the agreement's goals were set before an impact analysis was conducted. An impact analysis will show what potential effects the green deal will have.

Estonia is currently only one of a handful of countries which has already analyzed the effects of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Head of Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) Ahti Asmann said on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" the zero-carbon emission target does not ensure the sustainability of the economy and other goals should be looked at.

"In a very short time frame, a very important decision has been made without a impact analysis. There are far more unanswered questions than answered questions," Asmann said describing what problems VKG has with the EU Green Deal.

Estonia will recieve €125 million from the EU's Fair Transfer Fund, which is the highest figure in terms of population (€95 per head). While Estonian politicians have been happy with this amount, VKG executives have pointed out that it is equal to the one-year tax revenue of the oil shale sector.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

kadri simsoneu green deal
