Statistics: Industrial production and exports fell in November

Industrial production fell 7 percent in November with decreases in manufacturing, energy and mining, figures released by Statistics Estonia show.

In November 2019, the production of industrial enterprises decreased by 7 percent compared to November 2018. Production decreased in manufacturing as well as in energy and mining.

Compared to November 2018, the total production in manufacturing decreased by 3 percent. The production volume decreased in most of the branches of industry. Among the branches with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood, fabricated metal products and computers and electronic products. Growth was observed in the manufacture of food and chemical products.

67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The unadjusted data shows the sales of manufacturing production for exports decreased by 7 percent and to the domestic market by 14 percent.

In November 2019, compared to October, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production rose by 1 percent and the production of manufacturing remained at the same level.

Compared to November 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 43 percent and the production of heat increased by 2 percent.

