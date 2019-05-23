ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

Economy
ERR
Ruth Oltjer receiving an award as former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves looks on.
Ruth Oltjer receiving an award as former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves looks on. Source: Photo: ERR
Disinfectants and cosmetics manufacturer Chemi-Farm opened a new plant on Wednesday, close to the Tänassilma Tehnopark. The new plant, which cost €5 million to build, will facilitate the further growth and diversification of the company, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

The firm's turnover has already been growing by 20 percent per year, according to Chemi-Pharm CEO Kristo Timberg.

The new plant will not only add new jobs, but will make used of increased automation, including robotic equipment, Timberg said.

Chemi-Pharm was founded in 1997 by Ruth Oltjer, who had started bringing various cleaning and other products to Estonia, for her own personal use, finding them unavailable in the country at the time. Oltjer worked as a doctor at the time, but finding a niche and with rising demand, production of her own company's products began, with cooperation with universities and laboratories in Western Europe and Canada, as well as Estonia itself.

Chemi-Farm's present-day market share is in excess of 80 per cent, and its products are used in most hospitals in the country, as well as being exported to 17 countries, in particularl Indonesia.

The company had a turnover of €6 million last year, and earned around half a million euros in profits. It currently employs a little under 50 people, but that looks set to increase.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ruth oltjerchemi-pharmkristo timberg


