Chemi-Pharm to build pharmaceutical plant in Saku municipality

Chemical company Chemi-Pharm has received a building permit for the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in the territory of the Saku municipality near Tallinn and plans to start construction this year.

The comprehensive solution for the three-story, 8,500-square meter pharmaceutical plant integrated with the existing building of Chemi-Pharm was prepared by Innopolis Insenerid OU, spokespeople for Chemi-Pharm said.

"For Chemi-Pharm, the entry into the pharmaceutical sector and the establishment of a production unit based on clean room technology is an important step to continue the company's rapid development and innovation. Having its own pharmaceutical industry gives Estonia the capacity to produce medicines and vaccines and also hedges risks. As a research-intensive company, we also see great innovation potential in expanding production," said company CEO Kristo Timberg.

The company invests at least 2 percent of its revenue in research and development. An example of this is the novel BioBlock nasal spray with antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 developed in collaboration with Estonian researchers.

AS Chemi-Pharm is a company founded in 1997 that develops, manufactures and sells disinfectants, personal care products and cleaning and special care products. The company employs nearly 80 people and exports its products to 27 countries. It was chosen as the Company of the Year in early October.

Chemi-Pharm plans to invest up to €50 million in pharma production

The chemical company plans to invest up to €50 million in creating pharmaceutical production capacity in the coming years, Timberg also announced on Thursday.

"Since we have not yet reached the procurement stage, it is difficult to talk about exact figures," the CEO told BNS when asked about the price of the plant.

The profit of AS Chemi-Pharm surged more than 16-fold year over year to €4.6 million in 2020, while revenue doubled to €18.8 million. By field of activity, the sale of disinfectants, at €17.5 million, accounted for the largest share of sales revenue.

